Michigan Screen & Window in Grand Rapids Wants to Give New Windows to a Deserving Veteran Widow

This initiative supports military veteran widows in the Grand Rapids community by providing new replacement windows in honor of International Widows Day on June 23rd.

In a significant community effort, Michigan Screen & Window, a renowned local family-owned business, and Hero’s Corner, a dedicated veterans support organization, have joined forces to launch the “Windows for Widows” program. This initiative is specially designed to support military widows in the Grand Rapids area by providing them with new, energy-efficient replacement windows, symbolizing the community’s deep respect and enduring support. Set to coincide with International Widows Day on June 23rd, “Windows for Widows” aims to illuminate the lives of military widows, offering them not just enhanced home comfort but also a visible sign of gratitude for their families’ sacrifices.

Ryan Dalley, the owner of Michigan Screen & Window, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative: “Our family-owned business is deeply rooted in the Grand Rapids community, and we believe in the power of giving back. With ‘Windows for Widows,’ we aim to do more than just upgrade homes; we want to uplift spirits, offering a measure of comfort and security to those who have lost so much. It’s a small gesture of our large appreciation for the sacrifices made by military families.”

Reggie Howard, the founder of non-profit veteran organization Hero’s Corner, stressed the importance of community support in this endeavor: “This collaboration with Michigan Screen & Window exemplifies the kind of community action that can bring about real change in people’s lives. ‘Windows for Widows’ is not just about providing new windows; it’s about acknowledging the sacrifices of military widows and letting them know that their community stands with them.”

The program warmly invites the Grand Rapids community to participate by nominating military widows who could benefit from this initiative, thereby strengthening community ties and offering practical support to those in need. Beyond the physical improvements, “Windows for Widows” is a tribute to the resilience of military families, ensuring they feel a continued sense of belonging and support from their community.

For additional details on the “Windows for Widows” program and to learn how you can contribute or get involved, please visit MichiganScreen.com/hero. This initiative represents a heartfelt opportunity for the Grand Rapids community to come together in support of military widows, making a substantial difference in their lives while honoring the legacy of their loved ones.

About Michigan Screen & Window

Michigan Screen & Window, under the leadership of Ryan Dalley, has become a pillar of the Grand Rapids community, known for its commitment to excellence, customer service, and meaningful community engagement. The company prides itself on its role in initiatives that significantly impact local residents’ lives, such as “Windows for Widows.”

About Hero’s Corner

Hero’s Corner, led by founder Reggie Howard, is committed to supporting veterans and their families, offering a range of programs that provide vital assistance and honor the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. Based in Kentwood, MI, Hero’s Corner continues to be a beacon of support for military families.