Eating Sustainably During National Nutrition Month by Growing Food at Home, by Intermountain Health

Intermountain Heatlh caregivers suggest National Nutrition Month is a great way to also boost sustainability and improve nutrition habits

Intermountain Health dietitians are encouraging people to think about grow their own veggies — even if there’s snow on the ground – to eat more sustainably, boost nutrition and save money.

March is National Nutrition Month, a public awareness campaign of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The academy is offering several tips to stay nourished on any budget, eat a variety of foods from all food groups, and eat with the environment in mind.

“Growing your own food at home or in a community garden is a great way to promote sustainability and encourage healthier eating. For those who don’t know where to start, we recommend growing herbs or lettuce indoors – and if you have enough indoor sunlight, plant tomatoes, peppers or even strawberries,” said Carly Alba, registered dietitian nutritionist with Intermountain Health.

As spring approaches, Alba suggests individuals planting their seeds and to grow their own food. Gardening can improve overall nutrition, variety in diet, improved mental health and mood and exercise, and reduced stress levels.

If families or indivdiuals don’t have a yard, local community gardens are cropping up at schools, churches and other sites to allow community members to participate in the growing process and share the harvest.

To start right away, purchase seeds, soil, and a pot to grow herbs and veggies indoors. Alba says to just make sure there’s enough sunlight and to follow instructions on the packet.

Still have questions? Registered dietitians and nutritionists are food experts who can help explore ways to reach health goals.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.

