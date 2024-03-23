Two NEW Diamondback HAANJO Gravel Bikes are Ready to Rip!

All New Geometry Loaded with Features Haanjo 4 EXP – Equipped with SR GVX 60mm suspension fork. and Haanjo 5 – Equipped with SRAM AXS wireless shifting.

SEATTLE – March 21, 2024 – PRLog — Diamondback announces the immediate availability of the two highly anticipated Haanjo Gravel Bikes, the model 4 EXP front suspension equipped and the model 5. “The Haanjo 4 EXP is ready to do it all, and the Haanjo 5 is a gravel race or roam-ready bike,” says Michael Brown, VP of Product Development at Diamondback.

The Haanjo 4 EXP has big 44c tires, Sram Apex 1×11 wide-range gearing, and a GVX front suspension fork. What more could you ask for? The beauty of the Haanjo 4 EXP begins with all-new suspension corrected geometry available in 5 sizes, XS through XL. The new geometry has a more balanced rider position that enhances comfort, climbing, handling control, and increased stand-over clearance. The designers at Diamondback paid particular attention to accommodating smaller riders and a wide range of body types with its new geometry without compromising performance. Couple these geometry enhancements with the SR GVX 60mm travel fork and a KS Dropper post; the Haanjo 4 EXP offers unmatched gravel performance and control. The Haanjo 4 EXP’s lightweight aluminum frame has various accessory mounting points, including enduro mounts on the top tube. These additional mounts will allow the rider to carry more gear easily. The increased number of frame mounting points allows the rider to dial in water bottle locations to create more space within the frame to carry even more water or gear! Of course, there are rack and fender mounts as well! Sram Apex 1×11 speed shifting and TRP Spyre dual piston mechanical disc brakes ensure confident performance. According to Brown, “the Haanjo 4EXP is a perfect example of Diamondback’s ethos of bringing the most performance and value to any rider.”

For more information on the Haanjo 4EXP: https://www.diamondback.com/ haanjo-4-exp- 5079

https://youtu.be/ wTw0T_-Xouc? si=7aAejjn04Ucdgakv

MSRP $2200.00

The Haanjo 5 is loaded with rider and gravel performance features! Beginning with all-new geometry like the 4 EXP. Couple these features with the installed KS Dropper post, the Haanjo 5 offers unmatched rough terrain performance and control. The new geometry is suspension corrected to allow for the fitment of up to a 60mm travel gravel suspension fork. However, out of the box, the Haanjo 5 comes equipped with a completely redesigned full carbon monocoque fork, with a tapered steerer and 10mm thru-axle, along with accessory mounts that can carry two additional 24oz water bottles or other needed accessories. The Haanjo 5’s lightweight aluminum frame offers many accessory mounting points, including the top tube, rack, and fender mounts. Sram Apex AXS Eagle eTap 1×12 speed wireless shifting and hydraulic disc brakes position the Haanjo 5 as one of the most affordable and performance- packed bikes on the market with this incredible drive train.

For more information on the Haanjo 5:

https://www.diamondback.com/ bikes/road-gravel- bikes/adventure- gravel/haanjo- 5-5078

https://youtu.be/ VwIJQK-DT9M? si=xuZJmZZWkVp23Wt_

MSRP $2950.00

The Haanjo 4 EXP and the Haanjo 5 is available from your local Diamondback Dealer or online at Diamondback.com.