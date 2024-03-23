NYC Parkinson’s Home Care by Touching Hearts NYC offers heartfelt support for seniors during Awareness Month

Touching Hearts NYC offers real-life insights and guidance for seniors during Parkinson’s awareness month, highlighting best practices and avoiding pitfalls

Each year, about 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, as indicated by ongoing research conducted by the Parkinson’s Foundation. Seniors living in metropolitan areas have an added concern due to environmental factors, as revealed by a 2019 study on Parkinson’s Disease and the Environment.

The importance of reliable Parkinson’s Disease Home Care solutions has never been clearer, considering there is a new diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease every six minutes, according to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

This April, as Parkinson’s Awareness Month comes into focus, Touching Hearts NYC extends its nurturing arms as a strong advocate for seniors in Manhattan, committed to enhancing their quality of life and maintaining dignity as they navigate the challenges of Parkinson’s Disease. Throughout the month of April, Touching Hearts NYC offers ongoing support, training, and consultations, providing invaluable care strategies and Parkinson’s home care best practices in Manhattan tailored specifically for seniors and caregivers, ensuring effective Parkinson’s disease home care management.

Touching Hearts NYC is dedicated to offering tailored insights into Parkinson’s disease home care for Manhattan seniors. With practical guidance and real-life examples, seniors and caregivers in Manhattan gain peace of mind in navigating Parkinson’s care. For instance, implementing a daily exercise routine to reduce stiffness for clients is a best practice to improve mobility, while implementing safety measures like non-slip mats and handrails in bathrooms is a helpful tip to prevent falls. In addition, ignoring signs of caregiver burnout can pose a significant pitfall, leading to decreased quality of care and increased stress for all involved.

As a multi-award-winning home care provider in Manhattan, Touching Hearts NYC stands out as a result of its exceptional insights, real-life best practices, and specialized personalized in-home care services, earning praise for its dedication to excellence in caregiving. With a deep commitment to serving the local community, Touching Hearts NYC has established itself as the go-to choice for families seeking compassionate and reliable in-home care for their loved ones. Through a combination of expert knowledge, dedicated caregivers, and a client-centered approach, Touching Hearts NYC offers tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each individual. Whether it’s assistance with daily tasks, companionship, or specialized care for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, the team at Touching Hearts NYC is equipped to provide comprehensive support for seniors and their families across New York City.

“Thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Touching Hearts NYC, my mom has been able to stay in her own home in Manhattan without worry despite her mobility issues. The home care support has been a blessing, giving her the help she needs and peace of mind to navigate daily life with confidence,” said Susan F, a delighted client of Touching Hearts NYC.

As the tulip season blossoms, bringing a sense of joy and renewal during Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Touching Hearts NYC is dedicated to supporting seniors in New York City as they overcome health barriers and nurture high-quality lifestyles. For those seeking information about home care for Parkinson’s disease, Touching Hearts NYC offers complimentary consultations. Reach out to Touching Hearts NYC today to discover the best ways to assist senior loved ones on their journey to improved health and well-being.

“This Parkinson’s Awareness Month, we are collaborating with professionals from various sectors to promote more comprehensive support for Parkinson’s Disease home care. Our mission is to ensure that seniors in New York can enjoy an improved quality of life during this season of renewal,” says Craig Sendach, Owner of Touching Hearts NYC.

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area – Touching Hearts NYC offers in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities at rates considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services in New York City’s Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland areas. Its focus is on providing person-centered care to help those in need remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose, and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.