“The Great Squirrel Burglar” by Mary Ellen Graham Wehrli & J. Lawrence Graham Will Be Displayed at the LATFOB 2024

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books showcases the beauty of literature and culture, bringing together the best books and activities for all its guests. ReadersMagnet, an esteemed authors platform for independent authors, will showcase The Great Squirrel Burglar by Mary Ellen Graham Wehrli and J. Lawrence Graham at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will occur on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California Campus in Los Angeles, USA.

The Great Squirrel Burglar presents an engaging story with charming illustrations of a neighborhood of animal characters. The book follows Grandpa Earl, a.k.a. the legendary Great Squirrel Burglar, his grandkid Jack Boy, and lovable squirrely characters.

Close by are Carl the Cardinal, the fabulous feline Catrina, Spot the Hound Dog, Babbit the Rabbit, and the squirrel extended family. All help Earl solve the mystery of where hes hidden his nuts and acorns. The charming cast of wildlife friends adds color and fun to The Great Squirrel Burglar, which teaches children about the happiness that older generations can add to their families.

The Great Squirrel Burglar will resonate with anyone seeking engaging stories with Mary Ellens lovely watercolor illustrations suitable for sharing with children and grandchildren. Educators and animal lovers will find the book helpful by using its whimsical childrens story that offers valuable lessons.

Get a copy of The Great Squirrel Burglar by Mary Ellen Graham Wehrli and J. Lawrence Graham on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about the book by visiting https://grahamsbooks.com/. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225 to check out the books display.

Mary Ellen Graham Wehrli (also the illustrator) is a native of San Francisco, California, who now resides in Lewisville, Texas. Her formal art studies began fifty-plus years ago at San Jose State University and the College of San Mateo. She has exhibited in many juried shows throughout California and Texas and has been a juror for several arts organizations. Her work is exhibited in public buildings, including the Santa Paula Museum, where the painting below is part of the permanent collection. Mary Ellen does figurative and abstract forms of art in various artistic media. Firms have presented her award-winning works internationally, including cards, calendars, collector plates, puzzles, cross-stitch designs, posters, and limited-edition prints.

J. Lawrence Graham has a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. He has taught courses in behavioral sciences at the University of Southern California and, most recently, at UC Irvine, where he is a professor emeritus. He has published ten other books, both fiction and nonfiction. Lawrence is also an award-winning photographer who has exhibited his work at the Festival of the Arts in Laguna Beach and other locations in Southern California.

The Great Squirrel Burglar

Author: Mary Ellen Graham Wehrli (Author and illustrator), J. Lawrence Graham

Genre: Childrens book

Publisher: Greenleaf Book Group

Published date: September 12, 2023