Richard Trevino, Jr.’s Autobiography “The True Story of Legion” Will Be Displayed at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books showcases the beauty of literature and culture, bringing together the best books and activities for all its attendees. ReadersMagnet, an esteemed platform for independent authors, will showcase The True Story of Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion by Richard Trevino Jr at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2024. The literary festival will occur on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, USA.

The True Story of Legion tells the story of a man who had his feelings bottled up for too long. Not able to tell his family why he did the things he did and not able to recoup the lost years away from the people he loved. In the Mexican-American community, a man can never show his sadness, his pain, or weakness. As an act of pride, men always keep all their emotions to themselves as if nothing is wrong. Showing everyone that they are not suffering and everything is fine is strength. This is what author Richard Trevino Jr felt.

By letting all his bottled feelings in his book, Richard found a way to release the negativities tearing him from within. He considers sharing his life as a form of therapy, making him feel like coming up out of the water and being able to breathe again.

Those who have read Trevino Jr.s book described it as an honest and heartfelt look into a brave mans heart. It is a must-read for military service members and everyone else looking for solace and inspiration in a harsh world.

The True Story of Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion by Richard Trevino Jr is an insightful narrative about finding ones purpose in a foreign land. Get a copy on Amazon, ReadersMagnet Bookstore, and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225 to check out the books display.

The True Story of Legion: A Texans Adventure in the French Foreign Legion

Author: Richard Trevino, Jr.

Published date: August 19, 2023

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre: Autobiography

Author Bio

Richard Trevino, Jr. was born in the oil and ranch region of South Texas in a small town called Alice, the birthplace of Tejano music, to a poor working-class family. There was no work for his family in Alice in the early 70s, and subsequently having to move to San Marcos, which is on the edge of the Texas Hill Country, looking for better jobs and better opportunities for the small family. As a young boy, he yearned for adventure and always wanted to see the world.

Having to grow up as a ranch hand gave Richard the strength and determination to be persistent in life. To adapt to any situation and to move forward in life no matter what the situation. Qualities that he would need later in life after joining the US Army and the French Army.

From the hills of Korea to the deserts of Africa he has roamed. You know to some people hes the unluckiest guy in the world but to others, hes the luckiest S.O.B. youll ever meet. Either way, you see it he is Richard Trevino Jr. from a small town in Texas and he is very happy that readers are taking the time to read his little story about his life.