Last Chance to Get “Three Weeks to Thin” an Amazon #1 New Release for Free (Until 02/25/2025)

Boca Raton, FL – WEBWIRE – Saturday, February 24, 2024

Ever wondered why its so hard to lose weight as we get older? Inside Three Weeks to Thin, West reveals how most diets work against our biology, making it almost impossible to keep the weight off long term.

Unlike traditional diets, the solution doesnt require giving up food or two a day workouts. In fact, West recommends the opposite of a special diet.

The simple 7 step solution starts with what West calls interval dieting which not only trains your body to stay relaxed while losing weight, but also trains it to keep the weight off long term.

This book is not for people looking for a crash diet. Instead, Three Weeks to Thin is for busy professionals and hard working parents who are ready to lose weight for good and want the real tools and education to get there. The author includes both healthy recipes and macronutrients.

Three Weeks to Thin by Diana West will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day until February 25th, 2024 at: https://www.amazon.com//dp/B0CV5X1HD3.

Three Weeks to Thin has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:

A great book!

I have been yo-yo dieting for 50 years and despaired of ever becoming fit as I once was in my 20s. After reading this book cover to cover in one evening, I am excited!

Much Needed Information

This was exactly what I needed to get out of the slump Im in! Being able to see results in such a short time keeps me motivated to continue reaching for more! So thankful for this!

Very Informative and Easy to Follow

Im 2 weeks in following all the tips from the book and I am seeing great improvement in my physique. My mood is better and I am full of energy. Would recommend to everyone!

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Your Buff BFF Publishing at (561) 264 – 2178 or email info@yourbuffBFF.com

Your Buff BFF is a South Florida Publishing Company dedicated to helping busy professionals move, lift, and feel like they are 30 again.

About the Author:

Diana West is a former professional athlete, national record setting powerlifter, and transformation specialist turned author. She specializes in making weight loss simple and effective, no matter how many diets have failed others in the past. Her big goal this year is to get 100,000 women taking the 3 Weeks to Thin Challenge and get them feeling, looking, and moving better than they did in their 30s.