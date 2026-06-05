The Beatles to Mark ‘Global Beatles Day’ With ‘All You Need Is Love’ Performance Clip

The video, a colorized rendition of their performance, will mark the first time it’s been published officially online

Nearly six decades ago, on June 25, the Beatles converged on Abbey Road’s Studio One with guests including members of the Rolling Stones, the Who, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, and Marianne Faithfull, among others, to perform “All You Need Is Love” for a global telecast. Now, Apple Corps Ltd., the label the Beatles founded, is recognizing a fan-led initiative to commemorate the song’s message by declaring June 25 “Global Beatles Day.”

A fan named Faith Cohen launched a campaign to mark Global Beatles Day in 2009, the year the band reissued their catalog as a box set. Fans who followed suit hosted celebrations of the Fab Four around the world, including tribute concerts and sing-alongs.

Apple Corps will commemorate the event this year by releasing a colorized version of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” broadcast, which was part of the BBC’s One World program. It will mark the first official time the performance has been posted online.

“[Global Beatles Day] honors and amplifies the enduring phenomenon and ideals of the Beatles, both collectively and individually, and their extraordinary gifts to the world,” the event’s website, created by Cohen, says. “Their influence extends far beyond music, reflecting a commitment to peace and love, youth, and the expansion of human consciousness.” The site also hosts a form where people can sign up to show support for the movement’s message.

“More than ever, the message of the Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together,” Apple Corps CEO wrote to Cohen in a letter. “That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy.”

John Lennon, who shared songwriting credit for “All You Need Is Love” with Paul McCartney, once said he wrote the song to be aspirational. “When I was singing about ‘all you need is love,’ I was singing about something I hadn’t experienced,” he said. “I’d experienced love for people in gusts, and love for things, trees, things like that, but I hadn’t experienced what I was singing about.”

From Rolling Stone US.