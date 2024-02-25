“Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022)” by Harold Kooden will be Presented at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022) by Harold Kooden at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will take place on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is the most significant literary festival in the country. It is a celebration of literature, arts, and culture and offers a variety of activities and books for bookworms of all ages to enjoy. The premier book event is an excellent opportunity to experience the beauty of literature and immerse oneself in the world of books.

Golden Men explains how coming out as gay can teach valuable lessons that can be applied throughout a mans life. It explores the various experiences that a gay man may encounter and how they can prepare him for a successful transition into middle age and beyond. The book includes practical exercises that provide a clear roadmap for aging successfully, making it different from other books on the same topic.

The unique approach of Dr. Koodens book emphasizes the relevance of the coming-out process for aging well. Although the book was initially intended for gay men when it was published in 2000, the response from the public has shown that the exercises and principles of aging discussed in the book are relevant to all people.

Get a copy of Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022) by Harold Kooden on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024 at booth #225 to check out the books display.

Author

Harold Kooden, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist, a graduate of the University of Chicago, and a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA). He is a founder and Board Member of the National Gay and Lesbian Health Education Foundation, a Board Member of the New York State Martin Luther King Jr. Institute for Nonviolence, a founding member and community activist of Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE), and the NYC AIDS Network. He is the North American Representative for the International Lesbian and Gay Association. Besides having authored many articles on gay psychology, in 2000, he published Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife. He continues his activism with SAGE and, with his husband, founded an ongoing Salon focused on racism and white privilege. In this installment of the JGLMH Oral History series, Emeritus Editor Dr Jack Drescher interviews Dr. Kooden.

Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022)

Author: Harold Kooden

Genre: Psychotherapy

Publisher: Bowker

Published date: November 29, 2022