MAC Faucets Unveils Accessible Bathroom Collection

ADA-compliant bathroom accessory collection elevates inclusivity, comfort, and safety

MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial bathroom products, including faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves, hand dryers and related bathroom accessories, announces the launch of its Accessible Bathroom Collection. Designed with a focus on inclusivity, comfort, and safety, this new line provides accessible bathroom solutions for commercial applications.

The Accessible Bathroom Collection by MAC Faucets includes a range of products that embody both style and practicality, ensuring an enhanced bathroom experience for everyone. The collection features an array of grab bars, user-friendly toilet seat covers, and paper towel dispensers, all crafted from premium stainless steel for lasting durability.

Collection Highlights

The collection’s modern grab bars are sleek and contemporary and are available in MAC Faucets’ standard offering of over 22 finishes, providing sturdy support without sacrificing style. They come in lengths of 18, 36, and 42 inches, featuring 16-gauge corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction for robustness and concealed mounting for a seamless look. They can support weights of up to 250 pounds.

Commitment to accessibility is at the forefront, with every product designed to be ADA-compliant, ensuring ease of use and confidence for individuals with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to showcase our Accessible Bathroom collection, which reflects our commitment to creating high-quality and eye-pleasing products for all,” said Fadi Shakkour, CEO at MAC Faucets.

For further information on MAC Faucets and its extensive product line, visit https://www.macfaucets.com/washroom-accessories

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.