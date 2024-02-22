Lithios Launches First-Ever Relaxation Beverage Infused with Lithia

Lithios has officially launched a new relaxation functional beverage that will be available in New York in March.

Lithios and BrandVault360 Unveil a New Era of Mineral Seltzers in New York City

In a strategic partnership with BrandVault360, formerly Gotham Beverage, Lithios is excited to announce the launch of its innovative mineral seltzer range in New York City, targeting an initial rollout to 2500 locations.

New York City – Lithios, a brand at the forefront of health and wellness innovation, in collaboration with the esteemed BrandVault360 (formerly Gotham Beverage), is proud to introduce its unique range of lithia-infused mineral seltzers to New York City. This launch signifies a major step in Lithios’s journey, bringing a new health-focused beverage option to the market and marking the beginning of an expansive distribution plan.

“Our collaboration with BrandVault360 is a pivotal moment for Lithios. We are combining our vision of health and wellness with their 20+ years of market expertise to revolutionize the beverage industry,” said Alexander Genzer, co-founder of Lithios. “This partnership enables us to launch Lithios in 2500 locations across New York City, making our products accessible to a wide audience from the start.”

Lithios’s product line, featuring flavors such as Orange Mango, Mixed Berry, and Electric Lime, offers a unique blend of over 71 minerals, with the added benefit of lithia. Known for its mood-enhancing, neuroprotective, and anti-inflammatory properties, lithia brings a healthful twist to the refreshing seltzer.

This launch is supported by extensive research highlighting the positive effects of lithia in drinking water, including improved mental well-being, enhanced brain function, and overall physical health benefits. Lithios is poised to offer these scientifically supported benefits in a delicious, accessible format.

The initial rollout of Lithios in New York City is just the beginning, with plans to expand into key areas, ensuring that a wider audience can enjoy the unique combination of taste and health benefits.

Lithios, available in flavors Orange Mango, Mixed Berry, and Electric Lime, is now offered in 12-pack configurations and can be found at select retail locations across New York City and online at www.drinklithios.com.

“We are thrilled to offer Lithios to the health-conscious and discerning consumers of New York City,” added Tina Genzer, co-founder of Lithios. “Our goal is to not just quench thirst but to provide a beverage that enriches your life with every sip.”

About Lithios Beverages

Lithios Beverages is a new age functional RTD