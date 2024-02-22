Hong Kong – Tai Po Hospital announces incident of healthcare staff suspected to be assaulted

Tai Po Hospital announces incident of healthcare staff suspected to be assaulted ********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Tai Po Hospital (TPH) made the following announcement today (February 22) regarding an incident of a healthcare staff member suspected to be assaulted:

A staff member from the Department of Psychiatry was suspected to be assaulted this afternoon during a meeting with a patient and the patient’s relatives. Ward staff and security staff immediately arrived on the scene to assist, and reported to the Police for assistance. The injured staff member was sent to the Accident and Emergency Department of Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment. The staff member’s left face was injured and was discharged after treatment. Police arrested a patient at the ward later, who was suspected in connection with the case.

The hospital is highly concerned about the incident, expressed sympathy and rendered necessary support to the injured staff member. The hospital resolutely adopts a zero-tolerance attitude to any workplace violence and strongly condemns the violent act. The hospital will follow up seriously and fully co-operate with the Police investigation.

TPH has all along attached great concern to work safety for its staff under prevailing guidelines and measures to prevent workplace violence. The hospital appeals to patients to follow the advice of healthcare workers.

The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.