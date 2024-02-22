Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by FS at media session (with photo/video)

Transcript of remarks by FS at media session (with photo/video) ***************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, at a media session today (February 22):



Reporter: How would you interpret Director Xia’s second visit to Hong Kong in such a short period of time? How would you respond to comments that the second visit may signal concerns from Beijing that the city’s governance and economy is not doing as well as it should? And secondly, did Director Xia give any guidance or advice on the upcoming Budget, and did he give any key performance indicators for the Government concerning the economy? Thank you.



Financial Secretary: We warmly welcome the visit by Director Xia (the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong) to Hong Kong. His visit that lasts for seven days would cover such areas as Hong Kong’s economic development and district administration. Under the leadership of the Chief Executive, along with the Deputy Financial Secretary and six other Policy Secretaries, we reported to Director Xia about the economic and financial situation in Hong Kong; our development in innovation and technology and commerce; as well as work related to land and housing supply. We had very good exchange of views. He understands the situation of Hong Kong very well. During the discussion, he encouraged us to continue with our good work. He is confident with this Government and appreciates our work. Going forward, the whole team in the Government will continue to work hard to develop our economy. In the process, we will make good use of the various policy support measures from the Central Authorities.



As to your question about the possible measures that benefit Hong Kong, I think if there are any such measures, they would be announced at the appropriate time. Thank you.

(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)