PUMA and F1 Academy™ join forces in new partnership

Global sports company PUMA is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with F1 Academy. The partnership marks a significant leap forward in the world of motorsports, combining PUMAs legacy with F1 Academys commitment to fostering excellence in womens racing.

PUMAs involvement with F1 Academy extends beyond the track, as the brand proudly becomes a key race gear supplier to six F1 Academy drivers as part of the partnership. This not only solidifies PUMAs presence within the world of Racing but also establishes the brand as a crucial player in supporting the next generation of female talents.

PUMA is also making a statement with one exceptional car and driver. The PUMA car, featuring a special PUMA livery, is driven by the talented youngster AureliaNobels. This is a commitment to empowerment and diversity in the world of womens motorsports.

PUMA stands as the ideal partner for F1 Academy, bridging a legacy in womens motorsport. From the pioneer involvement as official racewear supplier for W Series from 2019 – 2022 to the current Motorsport brand ambassadors such as Naomi Schiff and 2023 F1 Academy Champion Marta Garca . The global sports company has consistently championed the advancement of women in racing. PUMAs innovative contributions, such as the development of female only customized racesuits, underscore the brands commitment to breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity.

Maria Valdes, PUMA Chief Product Officer, said:

PUMAs collaboration with F1 Academy is so much more than just a sponsorship; its a continued commitment to the advancement of female in sport, specifically Motorsport. This partnership feels natural to our brand as we continue to push sport and culture forward.

Susie Wolff MBE, F1 Academy Managing Director, said:

Through its collaborations with the worlds biggest artists and creators, PUMA has been able to push the boundaries between sport, lifestyle, and fashion to create streetwear which reaches a wider and more diverse audience. This, coupled with PUMAs strong motorsport legacy and its commitment to innovation make it the perfect brand to collaborate with F1 ACADEMY as the series looks to inspire a younger generation of fans.

The countdown to the second season of F1 Academy has begun, and PUMA is excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, supporting emerging talent and igniting the passion for womens racing.