CGS3 Partner Named TO NAIOP Board Of Directors

In her role as a NAIOP San Diego board member, Huggett will help promote the association and the commercial real estate industry through NAIOP’s multitude of educational and networking activities as well as legislative affairs strategies.

We are honored that Priya will serve on the NAIOP San Diego board of directors and have been a proud platinum sponsor of NAIOP an important resource for developers, owners and related commercial real estate professionals for 11 years, said Sean Southard, a founding partner of CGS3.

With more than 20 years of experience in all facets of commercial real estate including acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing, finance and operations covering multifamily, retail, residential, hospitality and office assets Huggett was general counsel of Brixton Capital prior to joining CGS3 in 2022. Her practice emphasizes a variety of corporate/commercial and real estate transactions, particularly private equity, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and commercial contracts including vendor and licensing contracts. With respect to real property, her focus is on purchase and sale, commercial leasing, subdivision, easements and licenses, financing and related business matters.

Active in the community, she currently serves on the board of directors for the New Childrens Museum. Additionally, she has provided pro bono legal services for Casa Cornelia, a public interest law firm that provides free legal services to victims of human and civil rights violations.

She holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in criminology and political science from Simon Fraser University and earned her LLB from University of British Columbia.

About Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3)

CGS3 is a recognized leader among a new generation of commercial real estate law firms with practice areas covering the entire commercial real estate life cycle, including finance, acquisition/disposition, entity formation, tax, development, land use, leasing, distressed asset workouts and dispute resolution. Earning a reputation as one of California’s leading commercial real estate law firms, CGS3 continues to recruit some of the state’s top real estate attorneys from both large corporate firms and senior in-house positions. For more information, visit http://www.cgs3.com.

About NAIOP San Diego

NAIOP San Diego is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and comprises more than 750 members serving the local San Diego market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed use/retail real estate, with over 21,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopsd.org.

###