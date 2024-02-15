Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Sham Shui Po (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Sham Shui Po (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (February 15) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Sham Shui Po.

Fung Wai-shing, aged 38, went missing after he left his residence in Shek Kip Mei Estate on February 1 afternoon. His family made a report to Police yesterday (February 14).

He is about 1.65 metres tall, 65 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark short-sleeved T-shirt, beige trousers, black shoes and carrying a black sling bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.