Hong Kong – Electrical and Mechanical Services Department requests CLP Power Hong Kong Limited to submit report on power supply incident in Tsing Yi

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department requests CLP Power Hong Kong Limited to submit report on power supply incident in Tsing Yi



​There was a power supply incident in Tsing Yi at around 9.38am today (January 7). According to the information provided by CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP), a fault occurred in the underground cable at On Mei House, Cheung On Estate, affecting 388 customers. The power supply was fully restored at 11.04am. CLP is arranging the repair of the concerned cable.

A stable and safe power supply is crucial to the public and Hong Kong. The Government has requested CLP to immediately launch a comprehensive review of its power supply system and carry out preventive inspections and maintenance arrangements to ensure that the incident will not happen again. The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) will have a meeting with CLP tomorrow (January 8) to follow up in detail and report to the Environment and Ecology Bureau (EEB). The EEB will also review whether there are areas where the Government can strengthen monitoring to improve the performance of the power companies.

Subsequent to the incident, the EMSD has immediately sent staff to the site to investigate the cause of the incident and whether there was any explosion, followed up with CLP on the development of the incident, and monitored the progress of repair work. The EMSD has also requested CLP to identify the cause of the incident and submit a detailed report on the incident within two weeks. The EMSD will continue to closely follow up with CLP and urge CLP to take appropriate follow up and improvement measures. In view of the recent power incidents, the EMSD will step up inspections of the facilities and operations of CLP to monitor their technical and electrical safety performance.

According to the Electricity Ordinance (Cap. 406) (the Ordinance), the EMSD monitors the operation of the power companies to ensure a safe and reliable supply of electricity in Hong Kong. The Ordinance stipulates the powers and obligations of electricity suppliers, including, in the case of an electrical accident, providing the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services a report of the cause and what remedial action has been, or will be done, to prevent a recurrence of the accident. The EMSD has been maintaining close communication with the power companies and conducts regular meetings to discuss the safety of the power supply facilities.