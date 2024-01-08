Hong Kong – CS to visit Guangzhou, Huizhou and Shenzhen

CS to visit Guangzhou, Huizhou and Shenzhen *******************************************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, will depart tomorrow (January 8) for a three-day visit to three Mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), namely Guangzhou, Huizhou and Shenzhen.



Mr Chan will meet with government leaders of Guangdong Province and the GBA Mainland cities concerned to discuss issues of mutual concern and strengthen exchanges and co-operation on various fronts. Among other things, he will attend the signing ceremony of a framework agreement on promoting Guangdong-Hong Kong talent co-operation and co-chair with a government leader of Guangdong Province the inaugural meeting of the co-ordination mechanism on Guangdong-Hong Kong talent co-operation. He will also visit a number of companies and organisations, and meet with Hong Kong people and enterprises in the cities concerned.



The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung; the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; and the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ms Lillian Cheong, will join the itinerary of Guangzhou tomorrow. They will return to Hong Kong the same day.

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on January 10. During Mr Chan’s absence, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, will be the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration.