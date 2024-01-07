PUMA and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team unveil the Natural Performance Collection

Global Sports Company PUMA and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team proudly present the Natural Performance collection for Spring/Summer 2024. Inspired by the inherent efficiency and beauty of nature, bionics serves as the driving force behind this cutting-edge line.

Herzogenaurach – WEBWIRE – Saturday, January 6, 2024

The collection features Formula 1 driver George Russell, embodying the spirit of Natural Performance. As a key figure in the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team, Russells presence adds a dynamic and authentic dimension to the collection, bringing the thrill of the racetrack to fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Drawing cues from the worlds best performersthe natural environment PUMA has meticulously crafted a collection that mirrors the high-performance standards of Formula 1. This collection takes inspiration from natures functions and forms, a clean and organic outlook permeates the designs, reflecting the teams commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Pop highlights, contouring graphics, and an innovative distortion effect inspired by the speed and G-force of the new cars front wing create a unique visual language that carries forward the vision of pushing the boundaries of performance and style.

The color palette of the collection mirrors the depth and vibrancy of the ocean, with Tropic Electric Pool dominating alongside the timeless elegance of black and white. These colors, inspired by nature, are seamlessly integrated into woven jackets, shorts, pants, and hoodies. The incorporation of lines from the new car and the front wing design further emphasizes the connection between the collection and the pinnacle of motorsport technology.

This collection is now available in selected PUMA stores as well as online at puma.com.