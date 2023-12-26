Hong Kong – CS to visit Beijing

CS to visit Beijing *******************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, will depart for Beijing tomorrow (December 27) evening to attend the press conference organised by the State Council Information Office on the topic of the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on December 28.

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on December 28. During his absence, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, will be the acting Chief Secretary for Administration.