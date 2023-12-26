Hong Kong – Assistance provided to Hong Kong residents in traffic accident in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province

Assistance provided to Hong Kong residents in traffic accident in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong (GDETO) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region received on December 25 evening report of a traffic accident that occurred in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province in that afternoon. The accident resulted in the death of a Hong Kong resident and two other Hong Kong residents were injured. The three Hong Kong residents were passengers on board a Mainland licensed private car when the accident happened. Upon learning of the incident, the GDETO deployed officers to Shaoguan to render assistance to the residents and their families on the spot.

The GDETO and the Hong Kong Immigration Department (ImmD) will continue to closely liaise with the residents concerned and their families to render all practicable assistance.



Hong Kong residents travelling outside Hong Kong who need assistance may call the 24-hour hotline of the Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit of the ImmD at (852) 1868, call the 1868 hotline using network data via the Immigration Department Mobile Application, send message to 1868 WhatsApp assistance hotline or submit the Online Assistance Request Form.