Confetti Presents Ideal Team Building Experiences To Kick Off The New Year

Start the New Year right by bringing your team together with Confetti’s New Year’s Party Collection!

As 2023 comes to a close, many wonder how they can set their teams up for success in 2024! Confetti believes the perfect way to start the year is with a strong foundation of teamwork and collaboration—through virtual team building, and Confetti’s New Year’s Party Collection does just that.

Hybrid and remote workplaces have been the norm for quite a while now, so people over the days of mundane events that fail to inspire employees. Especially when kicking off the year, it’s so important to keep things fresh and engaging! The New Year’s Party Collection is a curated group of virtual winter-themed games that promise to engage your team, enhance their problem-solving skills, and foster stronger relationships, all while ensuring they have a blast.

From virtual happy hours to solving quests — Confetti has it all. Looking for somewhere to start? Here are 5 of Confetti’s top New Year’s Experiences!

Winter Mini Games

Dash through fast-paced winter-themed mini games meant to flex your team’s knowledge, puzzle-solving skills, and giggles.

Vision Board Workshop

Envision and manifest goals for your ideal dream life in an interactive, reflective workshop.

Winter Sports Racing

Extreme winter sports racing that will have your team at the edge of their seats. Featuring real races with live commentary for a fun and interactive experience!

Holiday Pub Party

Start the year with a bang at a festive winter holiday bash. Our Holiday Pub Party comes complete with a bartender host, live tunes, and a selection of seasonal holiday games.

Winter Taboo

Make it onto the nice list by avoiding Taboo words in this winter-themed guessing game.

It’s so worth it to start the year off with Confetti – Here’s why!

Ease of Planning: We’ve unwrapped the secrets of how to plan a New Year’s bash that’s a real countdown. Simply book your desired virtual experience, and we will handle the rest.

Budget-Friendly: No need to sacrifice your midnight tiaras! Our New Year’s events are festively affordable.

Global Fun: No matter where your team is counting down, our virtual events bring everyone together. Say goodbye to the same old same old and hello to a jolly good time as you ring in the New Year.

Unique & Memorable: These are not your grandpa’s New Year’s parties. Our events are carefully crafted to bring out the laughter, camaraderie, and inner child in every participant.

Everyone wants to start the year off on the right foot with a solid team they can rely on, so usher in 2024 with Confetti’s New Year’s Party Collection. From interactive games to collaborative challenges, Confetti’s virtual team building activities are designed to equip employees with the environment and tools to build lasting connections, ensuring a successful start to the new year.

To throw the ultimate Q1 kickoff for your virtual team, check out www.withconfetti.com!

