Leah and Sarah Talabi star in seductive campaign for Mugler x Wolford

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Leah and Sarah Talabi have secured a fashion campaign with Mugler.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 25th, 2023

Leah and Sarah Talabi have secured a fashion campaign with Mugler. The 23-year old twin models took to social media to share their new seductive campaign for the Mugler x Wolford collaboration, in which they took the cutout trend up a notch.

The Mugler brand was founded by the late Thierry Mugler in 1974 and was a major force in the ’80s and early ’90s. The brand has been making news in recent years, with celebrities wearing vintage pieces under its creative director Casey Cadwallader, who has been in the position since 2017. Leah and Sarah Talabi have modeled in several campaigns for the brand since 2021.