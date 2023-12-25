ReadersMagnet Showcased Trinidad Rodriguez’s “His Grace: Through Time and Space” at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 22, 2023

Grace is a gift from God, given out of His goodness, not based on humanitys merit or deeds. Like His power, His grace is boundless, and His plans are perfect. This is the premise of Trinidad Rodriguezs book His Grace: Through Time and Space. The book was exhibited by ReadersMagnet, a self-publishing company, at the 2023 Guadalajara International Book Fair. The book fair occurred from November 25 to December 3, 2023, at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Trinidad Rodriguez, LPC, NBCC, has come up with her following collection of stories that showcase how God weaves all peoples lives together in an omniscient way. His Grace details how God has guided her through her life to serve people. It contains ten or more stories on how Gods plan for each person connects people from all walks of life. Along with real-life stories, the book includes poems and Bible verses that uplift the spirit.

Trini has experienced both the comforts and discomforts that life can bring. Still, her resilience to persevere in the face of adversity makes her book an illuminating read, providing insights readers from all walks of life can apply to their lives. His Grace retrospectively explores how God led these clients to Trini for a specific purpose. As one examines the books pages, one will discover how ones life can impact people far beyond their circle and how it could shape the people they may meet in the future.

Interested readers may grab a copy of Trinidad Rodriguezs His Grace: Through Time and Space on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore. Learn more about Trini and her works by visiting her website: https://www.trinir.com/.

His Grace: Through Time and Space

Author: Trinidad Rodriguez

Genre: Memoir

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date: August 16, 2023

Author

Trini has spent over 40 years in practice as a licensed therapist, guiding her clients through their needs and helping them determine the next step on their journey forward. Her experience as a psychotherapist has connected her to people from all walks of life. With her educational training, Trini pulls in her experiences as a wife, then a single mother to three, putting herself through school. She knows all the comforts and discomforts that life can bring; her resilience to persevere despite them transforms this book into an illumination for your own life.