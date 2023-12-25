Christian Recording Artist and Teacher Julie Alice Kinscheck Aims to Take Praise to the Next Level With Her Book “Vocal Training for Praise Singers”

Author

Julie Alice Kinscheck is an assistant professor of voice at Berklee College of Music, private voice teacher, Christian artist and worship leader, singer-songwriter, guitar instructor, author, wife, and mother of twins.

Raised in Ithaca, NY, Kinscheck studied vocal pedagogy for her masters degree at Westminster Choir College/Rider University and received her Bachelor of Music from Berklee College of Music.

She has over twenty years of experience as a professional singer and bandleader, worship leader and voice teacher. Her writing combines a practical approach to singing with the spiritual perspective of one who has been refined in the fire but come out faithful to now shares vulnerably about her life along with her expertise.