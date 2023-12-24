Hong Kong – Public reminded to keep venues clean during festive season

Public reminded to keep venues clean during festive season **********************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department reminds people to keep places clean while celebrating Christmas Eve tonight (December 24). Rubbish should be put in rubbish bins. Anyone not disposing of rubbish properly is liable to a fixed penalty of $3,000.

Please remember that the Hong Kong Cultural Centre piazza area, Salisbury Garden, and the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade will be crowded. People who intend to go there should follow the instructions of the duty personnel and mind their safety.

