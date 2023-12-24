The Urgent Care Association (UCA) and College of Urgent Care Medicine (CUCM) have opened registration for the 2024 Urgent Care Convention, an educational and networking event designed for Urgent Care professionals, operational and clinical. The conference, scheduled to take place April 13-17 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, will bring together Urgent Care professionals, industry leaders, and experts from around the world.

The theme of this year’s convention is Recharge, building off the 2023 theme of Driving Change. This is because UCA is still Driving Change, but with a new spin. The Recharge theme will come to life through a well-rounded experience for the mind and body that includes plenty of breathing room for time to reflect and absorb.

With the event expected to host close to 1,000 attendees, the Urgent Care Convention is the most robust educational and networking event in Urgent Care. With hands-on sessions, engaging lectures, energetic keynote speakers, panel discussions and self-guided learning, there is something for everyone. And with the ability to choose a path based on their role, attendees can expect an enriching experience that includes wellness sessions, more unscheduled time to network, more dedicated time to explore the Solutions.Expo. and education for their specific needs.

Keynote sessions include “Humor and Humanity in Healthcare” by Will Flanary, MD, otherwise known as online personality Dr. Glaucomflecken, and “AMA and Urgent Care” by Lisa Bohman Egbert, MD, American Medical Association House of Delegates speaker.

“We are excited to open registration and introduce everything the staff has been working on since the spring,” UCA President Payman Arabzadeh, MD, MBA said. “Like the Urgent Care Association at large, the convention continues to grow and morph to adapt to the specific needs of our industry at any given time. This is just what we need right now.”

Learn more and register at https://urgentcareassociation.org/events/convention/. For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Jackie Stasch at jstasch@urgentcareassociation.org.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is the trade association for Urgent Care, with a membership of more than 4,000 Urgent Care centers representing clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad. For more information about UCA, visit https://urgentcareassociation.org/