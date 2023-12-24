Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase District of Columbia Senior Revenue Bonds

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their offer to purchase for cash up to a maximum of $65,000,000 in par amount of District of Columbia (National Center for Law Enforcement Issue) Senior Revenue Bonds Series 2016A and District of Columbia (National Center for Law Enforcement Issue) Senior Revenue Bonds Series 2016B Bonds. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer.

The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Bonds.

Investors should read the Offer to Purchase the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.