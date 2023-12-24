Hong Kong – Answering letters to Santa

Dec 24, 2023 | International

Answering letters to Santa

     The Christmas season is upon us once more, which means that post offices are brimming with letters to Santa Claus from children and grown-ups too. For the past 40 years, Hongkong Post has made sure each letter gets a personalised response.
 
     News.gov.hk visited Santa’s dedicated team of helpers at Hongkong Post who shared some of the heartwarming festive letters they receive.
 
