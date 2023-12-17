QNAP Releases Thunderbolt™ 4 All-Flash NASbook – The TBS-h574TX Empowers Video Production with Breakthrough Speed and Hot-Swappable M.2 SSD

QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, today officially launched the brand-new Thunderbolt™ 4 all-flash NASbook TBS-h574TX that streamlines video production workflows from pre-production to post-production with boosted productivity. The compact TBS-h574TX provides all-flash low-latency storage with five E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, high-speed I/O, and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ hybrid-architecture computing power. With innovative hot-swappable M.2 SSD support, the TBS-h574TX optimizes Mac® and Windows® PC creators experience in online video editing, large file transfer, video transcoding, and backup. The portable and easy-to-to use design makes the NASbook ideal for video shooting sites, post-production teams, small studios, and SOHO users.

“Mobility and serviceability are critical for the success of fast-paced audiovisual projects. The TBS-h574TX NASbook is designed with 2.54 liters in volume and is smaller than A4 paper. Compared to Apple Mac Studio®, the compact TBS-h574TX has reduced its size by nearly 31%, allowing production teams to easily place it in various types of multimedia toolboxes and desktop environments,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The highly-anticipated hot-swappable support for M.2 NVMe SSDs further provides serviceability that resolves the inconvenience faced by production team when replacing SSDs.”

Featuring five E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots (with an E1.S to M.2 SSD adapter attached to each slot), the TBS-h574TX all-flash NASbook allows users to flexibly install M.2 SSDs or E1.S SSDs for fast RAW file editing; hot-swappable support for M.2 SSDs, along with automatic RAID disk replacement (supported from QTS 5.1/QuTS hero h5.1), allows creators to replace SSDs without system downtime for streamlined ongoing project workflows. The TBS-h574TX adopts the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ hybrid-architecture 12-core and 16-thread processor that delivers massive computing power to tackle multitasking video production, and the built-in GPU accelerates video transcoding. Its dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports provide direct connectivity to Mac/PC workstations for rough cut on-site. Built-in 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports allow for more connected client devices for cross-team collaboration. Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports enable faster import of video materials from external storage to the NASbook, or connection of DAS/JBOD for archiving previous video projects. Pre-production teams can conveniently display raw footage from the NASbook on a large screen via the built-in 4K HDMI™ for easier quality reviews. As a storage and editing workstation for RAW files, the TBS-h574TX can also back up transcoded small files to myQNAPcloud Storage cloud space, allowing cross-site teams to easily access, synchronize, and share files.

The TBS-h574TX runs the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, with self-healing to automatically detect and repair corrupted data in RAW images; ZIL with power failure protection allows the NASbook to continue completing unfinished data writes after power outage followed by a power restoration, preventing data corruption while modifying data. With QNAP’s patented QSAL algorithm, simultaneous multi-SSD failures in an SSD RAID are prevented for enhanced data protection. The TBS-h574TX is also the perfect companion for diverse multimedia applications, including the ideal centralized storage for Adobe® users and for Roon® server for optimal music streaming.

Buy a TBS-h574TX, get 1TB complimentary cloud storage

QNAP provides a special launch offer for the TBS-h574TX. Purchase and register a TBS-h574TX during the launch period and get one year of myQNAPcloud Storage 1TB cloud storage space for free. The TBS-h574TX and myQNAPcloud Storage provides a great combination for creating hybrid cloud storage for managing video projects efficiently. Learn more:

Key Specifications

>TBS-h574TX-i3-12G: Intel® Core™ i3-1320PE 8-core (4P + 4E) / 12-thread processor (Up to 4.5GHz); 12GB RAM

>TBS-h574TX-i5-16G: Intel® Core™ i5-1340PE 12-core (4P + 8E) / 16-thread processor (Up to 4.5GHz); 16GB RAM

Set-top NAS with 2.54 liters in volume; 5x E1.S/M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots (an E1.S to M.2 SSD adapter attached in each slot), hot-swappable M.2 SSD support; 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports; 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 port; 1x 10GbE RJ45 port; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports; 1x USB 2.0 Gen 2 (480Mbps) port; 1x 4K HDMI™ output

