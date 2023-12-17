KidStrong Corpus Christi Grand Opening

KidStrong, the revolutionary child development program that’s designed to help kids win at life, is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand new location in Corpus Christi, Texas. This expansion marks a significant milestone for KidStrong as it continues to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families across the nation.

About KidStrong:

KidStrong is a unique milestone accelerator program, designed for children between the ages of walking and 11 years old. Founded by Matt & Megin Sharp, KidStrong is dedicated to addressing the growing concerns of physical fitness and emotional development in today’s youth. The program combines scientifically backed physical activities with character and brain-building elements, creating an unparalleled learning experience for children.

Why Corpus Christi?

Corpus Christi, with its vibrant community and commitment to family values, is the perfect location for KidStrong’s next venture. The city’s rich cultural diversity and strong emphasis on child well-being align perfectly with KidStrong’s mission to empower children physically and emotionally.

What to Expect:

The new KidStrong location in Corpus Christi will offer a wide range of classes for children of all age groups. Parents and children can look forward to:

1. Fun and Engaging Workouts: KidStrong’s specially designed workouts improve strength, coordination, balance, and flexibility while promoting a lifelong love for physical fitness.

2. Character Development: KidStrong places a strong emphasis on building essential character traits such as confidence, teamwork, grit, and leadership skills.

3. Brain Development: KidStrong programming strengthens brain functions such as decision making and problem solving while encouraging perseverance, growth mindset, and gratitude.

4. Parent-Child Bonding: KidStrong believes that parents play a pivotal role in a child’s development. The program encourages parents to participate alongside their children, fostering stronger family connections.

5. Experienced Instructors: Certified KidStrong instructors will lead classes and ensure a safe, supportive, and fun environment for all participants.

Grand Opening Celebration:

KidStrong Corpus Christi will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration on 1/13/2024, welcoming families from the community to explore the facility, meet the instructors, and experience a taste of what KidStrong has to offer. There will be exciting activities, giveaways, and special promotions for those who attend.