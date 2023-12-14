How PODS Northeast Wisconsin can assist with donations

Mobile collection point One of the significant advantages of using PODS for holiday donations is their mobility. PODS containers can be placed at various locations, such as shopping centers, schools, churches, or community centers, serving as mobile collection points. This makes it convenient for people to drop off their donations without having to travel long distances.

Easy accessibility PODS containers are designed for easy access. They have ground-level loading, so donors can easily place their items inside without the need for stairs or ramps. This accessibility encourages more people to participate in donation drives, knowing that the process is hassle-free.

Secure storage Once donations are collected, PODS containers provide secure storage. They are weather-resistant and equipped with sturdy locks, ensuring that donated items remain safe and protected until they are ready to be distributed. This peace of mind is essential, especially for valuable or perishable donations.

“This is such a special time of year and we love to see the way in which people use our containers to give back to the community and the less fortunate,” said Andrew Mielke, Franchise Owner serving PODS Northeast Wisconsin. “We hope to see that again this season.”

