Ocean Partnership for Children Inspires Greatness with 4th Annual Giving Challenge

4th Annual Giving Challenge donations fill OPC

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Dec. 12, 2023 – PRLog — In a heartwarming display of community spirit and giving, the Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC)’s Nurtured Heart group recently hosted its 4th Annual Giving Challenge for staff during the week of November 27th. This annual event has become a cherished tradition, fostering a sense of unity among staff members while encouraging acts of kindness and generosity.

This year’s theme, “Be the Greatness,” set the tone for a week filled with meaningful challenges designed to bring joy, gratitude, and support to those both within and beyond the OPC community. Throughout the week, staff members were presented with a variety of challenges, each geared towards spreading positivity and making a difference in the lives of others. The challenges aimed to tap into the collective strength of the organization, creating a ripple effect of kindness that extended far beyond the workplace.

Be the greatness of gratitude and respect

On day one, employees were tasked with sending letters to thank a frontline worker. This could include those in the military, medical field, a first responder or a co-worker. This simple yet powerful act recognized the dedication and sacrifice of these individuals, spreading positivity in the process.

Be the greatness of fulfillment

On day two, canned food, hygiene products and paper products were collected, demonstrating OPC’s commitment to supporting local communities in need. An abundance of canned goods, toilet paper and other items were brought to the OPC offices for the greater community.

Be the greatness of appreciation

On day three, the challenge involved recognizing the efforts of colleagues by completing an employee shout-out. This not only boosted morale within the organization, but also highlighted the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the hard work of those around us.

Be the greatness of generosity

Day four brought toys! As part of the OPC Toy Drive, staff members were asked to bring in toys, contributing to the joy of OPC youth during the holiday season. From Barbie to board games to Play-Doh and more, the generosity of the OPC staff was on full display. This challenge reinforced the organization’s commitment to nurturing the hearts of the youth served every day at OPC.

Be the greatness of advocacy

On the final day of the Giving Challenge, OPC employees were asked to share a charity that has a special meaning to them. This provided an opportunity for individuals to learn about other organizations and connect on a personal level.

To add an extra layer of excitement to the Giving Challenge, prizes were awarded to staff members who earned the most points by actively participating in the various challenges. This recognition not only celebrated individual contributions but also served as a collective acknowledgment of the organization’s shared commitment to making a positive impact.

To learn more about Ocean Partnership for Children, visit OceanPartnership.org.

About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.

Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County’s Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well being of youth and their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care coordination services for Ocean County youth up the age of 21 years who have mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.

Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children’s System of care. To learn more, visit https://www.oceanpartnership.org or www.oceanresourcenet.org.