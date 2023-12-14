Huntington Study Group and Roche Collaborate on GENERATION HD2 Study

The Huntington Study Group together with its wholly-owned clinical research organization, HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (HSGCR), is pleased to announce a collaboration with Roche-Genentech to optimize our collective experiences in Huntington’s disease (HD) clinical research. Together we are working to understand the recruitment and enrollment needs of Roche’s GENERATION HD2 study. HSG is utilizing their long-standing history of expert recruitment, retention, and enrollment strategies to connect the HD community with participating sites.

Through this collaboration, and close work with HSG credentialed sites, HSG’s clinical operations services will advise Roche on the recruitment and enrollment needs of GENERATION HD2, a study being conducted by Roche-Genentech in 15 countries to evaluate the safety, biomarkers, and efficacy of tominersen compared with placebo in participants with prodromal and early manifest HD. Together with Roche, HSG will work to offer further opportunities to explore and incorporate strategies to successfully identify potential participants for the GENERATION HD2 study focused on the US sites.

Roche/Genentech Clinical Trial Lead, Peter McColgan said, “HSG’s established expertise in HD research including recruitment, enrollment, and retention were key factors in selecting them for this project. We have worked together in the past and look forward to this new endeavor that will allow us to collectively support our study sites, participants, and the HD community.”

HSG and Roche hosted a GENERATION HD2 Site Investigator and Coordinator Meeting on November 3, 2023, during the HSG 2023 Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ. Investigators and Coordinators came together to discuss clinical trial recruitment efforts, ideas and share feedback from HD patients to allow for their voices to be heard and address successes or barriers to recruitments.

Shari Kinel, CEO of Huntington Study Group noted, “This is a great opportunity for HSG and Roche to strengthen and grow our partnership, allowing us to collectively work toward accelerating treatments that make a difference to improve the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease.”

To learn more about the GENERATION HD2 study, visit the GENERATION HD2 Study.

If you’re interested in learning more about opportunities to collaborate with HSG, please contact info@hsglimited.org.

About Huntington’s Disease

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder — about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.

About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research, Inc.

The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., designs and conducts clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington’s disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.

About Roche

Throughout their 125-year history, Roche has grown into one of the world’s largest biotech companies, as well as a leading provider of in-vitro diagnostics and a global supplier of transformative innovative solutions across major disease areas. Their commitment to their people, partners, stakeholders and, most importantly, their patients remains as strong as it was on the first day of our journey.

About Genentech, Member of the Roche Group

Genentech was founded in 1976, becoming a member of the Roche Group in 2009. Genentech is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to pursuing groundbreaking science to discover and develop medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. Its transformational discoveries include the first targeted antibody for cancer and the first medicine for primary progressive multiple sclerosis.