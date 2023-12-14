Jolly Cannabis to Shine Bright at Total Products Expo in Las Vegas

Jolly Cannabis, a prominent cannabis company with a nationwide presence, celebrated for its unwavering dedication to producing clean and natural CBD and THC products in full compliance with state and federal regulations, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Total Products Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. This eagerly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 2, and Jolly Cannabis extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their booth at #28143, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Coming off a triumphant 2023, during which the company achieved an impressive 107% increase in revenue and successfully expanded its reach to encompass more than 1500 new retail locations, Jolly Cannabis is excited to engage with industry professionals, seek out potential distribution partners, and unveil a range of exciting new products.

Jolly will be launching four new flavors as part of their Nano THC product line, aptly named “Jolly Minis.” After the release, this product line will boast a total of seven flavors, each gummy containing 5mg of nano-emulsified THC, 125mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN, and 5mg of CBG per gummy. These cannabinoid-packed gummies are available in two-count pouches (sold in 50-unit gravity-fed wholesale displays), as well as 15-count jars (sold in 32-unit wholesale cases).

Zach Gleason, Co-Founder of Jolly Cannabis, passionately affirmed, “At Jolly, our core philosophy centers around crafting authentic, natural cannabis products. We steadfastly adhere to the purity of our offerings, without resorting to alternative cannabinoids or altered compounds commonly seen in our industry. Our unwavering commitment is not driven by financial shortcuts, but by our genuine belief in the products we create.”

Jolly Cannabis remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products to consumers in need, and this dedication has been the driving force behind the company’s growth and success within the industry.

Event Details:

Total Products Expo Dates: January 31 – February 2

Booth Number: #28143

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more comprehensive information about Jolly Cannabis and its diverse product offerings, please visit www.jolly-cannabis.com or get in touch with the team at (480) 351-3222.

About Jolly Cannabis:

All products are hemp derived and contain under 0.3% THC.