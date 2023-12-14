Author Terice Richards’s New Book, “Believe You Me: There Really Is a Very Thin Veil Separating This Life from Eternity,” Shares True Stories of Religion and Spirituality

Terice Richards, the pastoral care minister with the Archdiocese of Galveston–Houston, has completed her new book, “Believe You Me: There Really Is a Very Thin Veil Separating This Life from Eternity”: a spiritual work that presents accounts of healings and answered prayers are inspirational, enriching the faith, fortifying the mind, and strengthening others along the way of their spiritual journey.

Author Terice Richards has a BA from U.C.L.A. and an M.Ed. in Educational Psychology. A former professional Hollywood actress, she began writing as a radio news anchor and reporter before landing dream jobs in television news with three of the major TV affiliates in Houston, later producing and hosting five PBS documentaries while hosting a local summer TV talk show for the Hispanic Community.

Teaching bilingual education led to her becoming politically active to reform the wrongheadedness she witnessed with bilingual education. She is certified as a special education teacher and also taught as an adjunct professor.

Terice has served as president and publicity chair on political and pro-life boards while lobbying on pro-life, pro-family, pro-faith, and education issues at the state and local levels. This led to her writing for the local community newspaper, later becoming its religion columnist, contributing monthly columns for more than three years, and laying the groundwork for the writing of this book.

Terice and her husband live on Lake Conroe in Montgomery, Texas, with their daughter. They also have a grown son with his wife and darling grandbabies living nearby.

Terice writes, “Elfego’s was the first true, life after life story I ever heard. It, along with the stories that followed were the genesis for the ‘Believe You Me’ Religion Columns I wrote and were published monthly in the ‘Kingwood Tribune’ neighborhood newspapers for over three years. They are re-printed here for the purpose of this book with the date of publication.”

