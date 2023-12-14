Author Jasmine Harding’s New Book, “I’m Big, I’m Big,” is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Tells the Story of a Little Caterpillar Who Wants to be Big Like His Friends

Jasmine Harding, who loves writing stories and creating new worlds for children to explore, has completed her new book, “I’m Big, I’m Big”: an imaginative children’s story that highlights the importance of empathy and kindness.

From a young age, author Jasmine Harding has always had a vivid imagination and loved making up tales to share with her mom and grandma. Jasmine is passionate about writing stories that not only entertain but also teach important life lessons to young readers.

When Jasmine is not writing, she is spending time with her amazing family. She met her wonderful husband in high school and have been together ever since. They have a beautiful daughter who is the light of their lives. She is grateful for her mother’s unwavering support and encouragement throughout her life. Without her, she wouldn’t be where she is today. Her mother’s love and guidance helped her pursue her dreams and become the successful author she is today.

Before pursuing a career in writing, Jasmine served in the Air Force for a short while. Now she is a software engineer, hoping to use her skills to create fun and educational games for children.

Jasmine’s favorite thing about writing children’s books is seeing the joy on kids’ faces when they read her stories. She hopes that her books will inspire and encourage children to embrace their creativity and follow their dreams.

Jasmine writes, “’See? I’m big because I have big, beautiful wings! And I’m bigger than most bugs! And I’m bigger than Mrs. Ladybug’s friend, dear old slug. I’m big because I have a big heart. And finally, I’m big because I have many friends!’”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jasmine Harding’s easy-to-read tale invites young readers and listeners to follow along as the animals in the story try to help the caterpillar understand his size and value, despite their different perspectives. It offers a great reminder for both children and adults that everyone has different viewpoints, and it’s important to be understanding and empathetic toward others.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “I’m Big, I’m Big” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

