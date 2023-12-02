Hong Kong – Hospital Authority reminds members of public to stay alert to fraudulent calls

Hospital Authority reminds members of public to stay alert to fraudulent calls ******************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

​The spokesperson of the Hospital Authority (HA) today (December 1) reminds members of the public to stay alert to fraudulent calls.



The HA received a report from the Prince of Wales Hospital (PWH) today, which PWH was informed by members of the public that they received calls claiming to be calling from the PWH. The call was in the form of pre-recorded messages requesting the recipient to follow instructions to collect a document. The PWH has reported to the Police.



The HA reiterates that hospital staff will contact patients by phone in person and provide relevant information to verify the identity of both parties. Members of the public are advised not to disclose personal information in unidentified phone calls and to report any suspected fraudulent calls to the Police.

