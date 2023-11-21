Give The Gift Of Dunkin’ This Holiday Season and a Get $5 eBonus

WEBWIRE – Monday, November 20, 2023

With the holidays just around the corner, we know the shopping frenzy is about to begin as you search for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you need a last-minute gift for Secret Santa or still have that one person on your list thats impossible to buy for, Dunkin has you covered.

Give that special someone the gift of coffee and donuts with a Dunkin gift card, available in both physical gift cards and eGift cards. Choose one of our festive holiday card designs to spread even more cheer!

And this holiday season, were giving you even more of a reason to gift a Dunkin gift card to your loved ones! Beginning today, November 20, through December 24, when you purchase at least $25 in Dunkin gift cards online atwww.dunkindonuts.com, youll receive a $5 eBonus in return*.

Let Dunkin keep you runnin this holiday season by treating yourself to a pick me up or sweet treat using your $5 eBonus**. Reward yourself for finishing all your holiday shopping, and make your $5 eBonus go even further by taking advantage of the special offers available for Dunkin Rewards members.

*Minimum purchase $25 in Dunkin Gift Cards in 1 transaction only 11/20-12/24/23 at dunkindonuts.com, excluding bulk gift cards and gift cards purchased via the Dunkin App. Limit 1 $5 eBonus per person while supplies last. Promo card value expires on 1/31/24 if not redeemed in-store or registered via the Dunkin App or on dunkindonuts.com.

** The $5 eBonus promotional card has been provided at no cost to the bearer. The value on the $5 eBonus will expire unless claimed by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 31, 2024. A guest can claim the $5 eBonus by making a purchase with the card at any participating U.S. Dunkin location on or before the expiration date or registering the $5 eBonus at dunkindonuts.com or via the Dunkin App. Once claimed, there is no expiration date or management fees for the card. Limit one eBonus per person. The $5 Bonus promotional card has no cash value and is not redeemable for cash, check or credit. The purchase and/or reload of a Dunkin card with another Dunkin card is prohibited. Dunkin is not responsible for lost or stolen cards unless registered online. Replacement card for lost or stolen registered cards issued for remaining balance reflected in Dunkin records at time reported lost or stolen. The eBonus may not be resold by any unauthorized vendors. Unauthorized resale or attempted resale is grounds for cancellation. eBonuses obtained through unauthorized channels will be void. SVC Service II Inc. is card issuer and sole obligor to card owner. SVC Service II may delegate its issuer obligations to an assignee, without recourse. If delegated, the assignee, and not SVC Service II, will be sole obligor to card owner. Use or acceptance of the $5 eBonus constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Visit dunkindonuts.com or call 1-800-447-0013 to check the balance on the card or for customer service (please have card number ready). If you have concerns, please contact consumer service at 866-286-3253. PLEASE TREAT THIS eBONUS LIKE CASH AND SAFEGUARD IT ACCORDINGLY.