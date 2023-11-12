Hong Kong – High Island exploration made easy

High Island exploration made easy *********************************



Starting November 11, people visiting High Island can enjoy the convenience of using ferry services, along with a land route recommended by Hong Kong Geopark, to explore its beautiful scenery and charming villages.

Apart from interviewing residents of High Island to learn about its history and culture, news.gov.hk spoke with an Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department Senior Geopark Officer who describes the natural attractions visitors will discover along the route and the importance of green tourism.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (November 12) in text and video format.