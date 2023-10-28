The new Viola Desmond Cinema to be unveiled with inaugural screening of Ava DuVernay’s Origin at TIFF Bell Lightbox on November 8

TORONTO – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 27, 2023

Following its 2021 debut, TIFFs Viola Desmond Day on November 8, 2023 remains dedicated to honouring the enduring impact of the civil rights advocate and entrepreneur. TIFF is proud to announce that the newly christened Viola Desmond Cinema at TIFF Bell Lightbox will host its inaugural screening with a special presentation of Ava DuVernays acclaimed film, Origin. In Origin, while investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable loss and uncovers the beauty of love and human resilience. Inspired by the New York Times best-seller Caste and starring Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), Origin explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance and a fight for our future. Notably, Origin made its North American Premiere during TIFF 2023.

Inspired by Viola Desmonds historic stand for her rights on the first floor of a Nova Scotia movie theatre in 1946, TIFFs 2023 focus centres on the important concept of Taking Up Space with a special emphasis on empowering Black women. TIFF has joined forces with the Nia Centre for the Arts to present a compelling public exhibition titled Here To Stay at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, set to open on November 8. This art exhibition, along with various art activations, will enhance the Viola Desmond Day in-cinema event, breathing life into the atrium. Here To Stay will be on display from November 8 to December 10 at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Viola Desmond Day 2023 will also feature the official unveiling of the Viola Desmond Cinema plaque, and members of Viola and Wandas family will be present for this event. In 2022, the cinema introduced two dedicated seats, with each seat bearing the name of one of the sisters. During the inaugural event in 2022, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced the commitment to name TIFF Bell Lightboxs largest cinema the Viola Desmond Cinema, alongside a $2 million fundraising campaign to champion Black women creators and via TIFFs Every Story fund.

This year, TIFF is proud to announce a lead gift from NBCUniversal as the presenting partner of the Viola Desmond Cinema campaign, building on their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film as a founding fund partner of Every Story.