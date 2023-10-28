Sony Music Group Continues To Give Back With Its Second Annual ‘Season of Giving’ Campaign

Company To Contribute Nearly $500,000 USD Collectively Across All Corporate Regions

Artists and Songwriters Partner with Select Organizations to Support Local Communities

NEW YORK, NY – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 27, 2023

Sony Music Group (SMG) today announced its second-annual giving campaign together with its global roster of artists and songwriters. Beginning in November, the Company will make donations to organizations addressing food insecurity, homelessness and education around the world for its Season of Giving program. Throughout the month, SMG will facilitate charitable contributions in each region where SMG has a presence committing nearly $500,000 USD across Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Continental Europe, Latin/Iberia, United Kingdom, and the United States.By the end of the year, the Company will have donated more than $1 million since the start of the campaign in 2022.

The more than 20 global beneficiaries of this years campaign include:

Arama Kurtarma Derneği (Turkey)

Alexandria House (Los Angeles)

Bread and Beyond (Canada)

GO Foundation (Australia)

HARLEM GROWN INC (New York)

Kiwi Harvest Limited (New Zealand)

Lagos Food Bank (Nigeria)

Luta Pela Paz (Brazil)

Make Music Matter (Canada)

Modern Womens Foundation (Taiwan)

Musically Fed (Nashville)

New Horizon Youth Centre (U.K.)

Overtown Youth Center (Miami)

Reach Out and Feed Philippines(Philippines)

Rise Against Hunger (Philippines)

Santa Shoebox Project (South Africa)

Soles4Souls (Nashville)

The 519 (Canada)

The Trussell Trust (U.K.)

TMR Flchtlingshilfe Ukraine Berlin e.V. (Ukraine)

Vision for Children(Germany)

In their respective communities, each artist and/or songwriter will volunteer with partner organizations, impacting more than 3.3 million people. Participating volunteers this year include:

BARKAA (SMP Australia)

Devon Cole and Voivod (SME Canada)

Billy Talent (SMP Canada)

Halle (Columbia Records)

Ferg (RCA Records)

MD Chefe and DomLaike (SME Latin Iberia)

Mimi Webb (SME / SMP U.K.)

Lostboy (SMP U.K.)

Paige (SME New Zealand)

Shoti (SME Philippines)

In speaking of the annual initiative, Towalame Austin, Executive Vice President, Philanthropy and Social Impact, Sony Music Group, said, Giving back to local communities has always been a part of Sony Music Groups mission and philanthropic approach. This years Season of Giving campaign for the second year in a row reinforces that dedication and were thrilled to partner with such impactful organizations, alongside our artists and songwriters, to make a difference.

This campaign represents the Companys ongoing philanthropic commitment to forge partnerships and support communities thatneed it most, inside and outside the music industry. For Season of Giving, every global organization selected to receive funding was determined by a group of global stakeholders including SMGs internal task forces. Learn moreabout SMGs giving approach here.