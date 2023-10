TBS and TNT Kick Off Winter Break with Holiday Programming Beginning Saturday, November 4

24-Hour Movie Marathons Return, Plus Holiday-Themed Classic Films, Episodes of Fan-Favorite Sitcoms, and Much More

NEW YORK, NY – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 27, 2023

TBS and TNT kick off Winter Break with festive films and holiday-themed episodes throughout November and December. The programming begins on November 4 with spirited movies Jack Frost, Fred Claus, The Polar Express, National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, and Elf, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its theatrical release.

As part of annual tradition, TBS and TNT will host 24-hour marathons of A Christmas Story, Elf, and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation. Other classics airing throughout the season include Four Christmases, Deck the Halls, Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966), and many more. In addition, the broadcast premieres of A Christmas Story Christmas and 8-Bit Christmas will debut in November.

TBS will continue spreading the holiday cheer with the premiere of an American Dad! Christmas episode on December 18. Holiday-themed episodes of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and for the first time ever Modern Family, will air throughout the winter season.

To celebrate the launch of Winter Break, TBS and TNT have partnered with Auntie Annes to create the Winter Break Bundle available in locations nationwide and through online delivery that includes 2 pretzels, 2 cups of pretzel nuggets, and 4 dips. It is the perfect snack to pair with this seasons merry movies and holiday favorites.

View the promo here and please visit www.wbd.com/winterbreakfor more information.

TBS and TNT holiday programming schedule is below.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

TBS

Saturday, December 2 at 8pm ET/PT

Sunday December 3 at 6:30pm ET/PT

24-hour marathon airs from Sunday, December 24at 8pm to December 25 at 8pm ET/PT

TNT

Monday, November 13 at 8pm ET/PT

Tuesday, November 14 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Thursday, December 14 at 8pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 5:33pm ET/PT

Monday, December 18 at 7:45pm ET/PT

24-hour marathon airs from Sunday, December 24 at 8pm to Monday, December 25 at 8pm ET/PT

A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS

TBS

Saturday, December 2 at 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 3 at 8:30pm ET/PT

TNT

Monday, November 13 at 8pm ET/PT (TV PREMIERE)

Sunday, November 26 at 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 7:33pm ET/PT

Monday, December 25 at 9pm ET/PT

8-BIT CHRISTMAS

TBS

Saturday, November 25 at 8pm & 10:15pm ET/PT (TV PREMIERE)

Sunday, December 10 at 10:15pm & 2:45am ET/PT

Saturday, December 16 at 10:07pm ET/PT

TNT

Monday, December 18 at 9:45pm & 2:45am ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 10pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 24 at 6:45pm ET/PT

MODERN FAMILY

TBS

Thanksgiving Themed Episodes Marathon

Thursday, November 23 begins at 3:30pm ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathons

Saturday, December 16 begins at 1:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 24 begins at 1:30pm ET/PT

AMERICAN DAD!

TBS

All-New Episodes

Thursday, November 20 at 10pm ET/PT

Monday, December 18 at 10pm ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathon

Monday, December 18 starting at 10:30pm ET/PT

FRIENDS

TBS

Thanksgiving Themed Episodes Marathon

Thursday, November 23 starting at 10am ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathons

Saturday, December 16 starting at 8:30am ET/PT

Sunday, December 24 starting at 8am ET/PT

BIG BANG THEORY

TBS

Thanksgiving Themed Episodes Marathon

Thursday, November 23 starting at 6pm ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathons

Saturday, December 16 starting at 5pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 24 starting at 5pm ET/PT

ELF

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 5 at 7pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 5pm & 10pm ET/PT

24-hour marathon airs from Friday, November 24 at 8pm to Saturday, November 25 at 8pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 8pm ET/PT

Monday, November 13 at 6pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 7pm ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 3:30pm ET/ 12:30pm PT

Monday, November 27 at 8pm & 10pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 30 at 8pm & 10pm ET/PT

NATIONAL LAMPOONS CHRISTMAS VACATION

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 9:30pm ET/PT

Sunday November 5 at 12:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 11 at 7:45pm & 9:45pm ET/PT

Friday, November 17 at 8pm & 10pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday November 5 at8pm & 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 8pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 20 at 4:30pm ET/ 1:30pm PT

Thursday, November 23 at 9pm ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

24-hour marathon airs from Saturday, November 25 at 10pm to Saturday, November 26 at 10pm ET/PT

DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

TBS

Saturday, November 18 at 5pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 7pm & 7:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 16 at 8am ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 8pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 7:30pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 13: at 5:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 5:03pm ET/PT

FRED CLAUS

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 3pm ET/PT

Sunday November 5 at 12:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 18 at 12:30pm & 1am ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 1:15am ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 10:30am ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 5pm & 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 2pm & 12am ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 3pm & 12am ET/PT

JACK FROST

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 12:45PM ET/PT

TNT

Monday, November 13 at 12:15am ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 12pm ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 11am ET/PT

THE POLAR EXPRESS

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Sunday November 5 at 5pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 11 at 4pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 12 at 1:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 18 at 3pm & 11pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 10:15pm ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 2:45pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 19 at 4:27pm & 10pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 2:12pm ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 11:30am ET/ 8:30am PT

FOUR CHRISTMASES

TBS

Saturday, November 11 at 6pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 12 at 3:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 3:15pm & 12am ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 3:45am ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 1pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday November 5 at 6pm & 12am ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 5:15pm & 11pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 26 at 2:15am ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 3:45am ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 1:15pm ET/PT

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

TBS

Saturday, November 11 at 1:30pm & 11:45pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 9 at 8pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 10:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 3pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 26 at 12:15am ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Thursday, December 14 at 5pm & 12am ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 12:45pm & 12:30am ET/PT

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY

TBS

Sunday, November 12 at 5:15pm & 11:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 1pm & 1:45am ET/PT

Sunday, December 3 at 4:15pm & 10:45pm ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 1am ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 10:07pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, December 17 at 9:48pm ET/PT

Monday, December 18 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 5:45pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 24 at 2:30pm ET/PT

DECK THE HALLS

TBS

Saturday, November 11 at 2:15am ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 8pm & 12:22am ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 8pm & 12:22am ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 2:45pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 30 at 5:56pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 3pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 24 at 4:42pm ET/PT

Monday, December 25 at 11:15pm ET/PT

THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS (1974)

TBS

Saturday, November 18 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 12pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 12:15am ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 4:45pm ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 19 at 6:27pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 4:12pm ET/PT

THE WIZARD OF OZ

TBS

Saturday, November 18 at 6:30pm & 8:45pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 8pm ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 5:45pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 9 at 12:30am ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 12:15pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 16 at 8pm ET/PT

Monday, December 25 at 8pm & 10:15pm ET/PT

TNT

Monday, December 11 at 8pm & 10:15pm ET/PT

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS

TBS

Friday, November 24 at 8:30am ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 1pm ET/PT

WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

TBS

Saturday, December 9 at 10:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 2:30pm ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 8:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 5:30pm ET/PT

TNT

Tuesday, November 14 at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

Sunday, December 17 at 10:30am ET/PT

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1999)

TNT

Thursday, December 14 at 10pm ET/PT

FAMILY MATTERS

TBS

Holiday Themed Episode Marathon