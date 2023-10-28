Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Toronto, Ontario–(ACN Newswire – October 27, 2023) – Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the “Company” or “Appia”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a high-definition Lidar and Orthophoto survey across an area of 1,702.50 hectares which includes the Company’s priority Ionic Clay Target IV project area. Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA (Metro) was engaged by Appia to complete the survey.

“Orthophotos are essential for the efficient management of our drill campaign as they provide high-resolution and accurate visual information with maximum detail,” stated Fabricio Santos, Appia’s Geophysics and Processes Manager. “Furthermore, LiDAR surveying provides a highly accurate contribution to terrain modeling, which is essential to ensure the accuracy of the geological model.”

Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA has been working in Brazil since 2012, and is headquartered in São Paulo. Metro is made up of a multidisciplinary technical team with professionals with more than 20 years of experience in various technological areas (Fixed Laser Scanner, Mobile Laser Scanner, Mapping with Drone or UAV, Georadar – Geo Penetrating Radar – GPR, Conventional Topographic Survey, Specialized Industrial Topography) among others.

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs within lateritic ionic adsorption clays and Niobium.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release – Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

