WIN Warehouse Launches Its 2023 Operation Toy Deploy

The St. Louis Nonprofit Continues its Mission to Distribute $1 Million of Children’s Gifts Annually for the Holiday Season.

WIN Warehouse kicks off its fourth annual Operation Toy Deploy campaign, providing nonprofit organizations with access to WIN’s catalog of more than a million dollars worth of brand-new children’s books, games, toys, and more.

The St. Louis, Missouri, nonprofit welcomes its Member network of fellow nonprofits to participate in its Operation Toy Deploy. By shopping WIN’s online catalog, Members can deliver gifts to the children in their communities who need them the most during the holiday festivities.

In past years, Operation Toy Deploy served nearly 4,000 families, distributing 23,000 toys to 15,000 children.

501(c)3 nonprofits and verified religious organizations interested in participating in this year’s gift distribution may apply to join WIN’s Member network and work with the nonprofit to extend the valuable gift of giving to under-resourced families.

Basic and premium membership applications are available at www.winwarehouse.org/nonprofit-members/#nonprofit-faq.

WIN Member organizations will have access to WIN’s online product catalog, which they can fill with products ranging from apparel, diaper bags, and backpacks to children’s crafts, games, books, and more, discounted up to 90 percent.

WIN’s 2023 Operation Toy Deploy inventory is the largest yet, and the nonprofit welcomes continuous donations from any corporate donors’ excess inventory as contributions to the holiday giveback initiative.

To become a corporate donor, please visit www.winwarehouse.org/corporate-donors.

Nonprofit organizations may contact WIN’s team at info@winwarehouse.org and (314) 385-3006 to learn more about Operation Toy Deploy.

About WIN Warehouse

WIN Warehouse is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to providing value and mutual sustainability by connecting nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory and committed to helping nonprofit organizations with the goods they need to further their impact.

For more information, please visit www.winwarehouse.org.