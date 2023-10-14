PUMA becomes official technical partner of CAF

Herzogenaurach – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 13, 2023

Sports company PUMA has deepened its commitment to African sports by signing a long-term agreement with the Confdration Africaine de Football (CAF). PUMA will become the official technical partner of CAF and supply the official match ball at severall CAF events, including the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

PUMA has a long-standing tradition of football partnerships in Africa since first equipping national teams starting in 1997. Today PUMA has agreements with six football federations on the African continent, including Morocco, the first African nation ever to reach the semifinals at a World Cup, and Senegal, the current African champions.

The passion for football runs deep in Africa and PUMA has taken a unique and creative approach in its partnerships with its African teams over the years, said Johan Kuhlo, General Manager EEMEA Distribution at PUMA. Our agreement with CAF celebrates this passion for the sport across the continent and we will jointly develop exciting products specifically for African football.

The agreement, which will commence on November 1, will see PUMA supply the official matchball at CAF tournaments, provide the kit for referees and engage in several marketing opportunities, both inside and outside of the stadium. The appeal of African football extends well beyond the continent, with a strong viewership in major markets such as the UK, France and the United States.

PUMA has been a big part of some of African footballs most iconic moments over the years, on the international stage and with some of Africas major clubs, said CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe. Making African Football globally competitive requires that African teams must win on the field, which needs partnerships with global companies with a strong commitment to African Football. We are absolutely delighted to have a world-class company in PUMA join the CAF family as a strong partner in helping us grow the game on the continent.

PUMA and CAF will launch the official match ball for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote dIvoire 2023 at the Final Draw on October 12 .