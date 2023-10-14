Horizons Mentoring Program Accepting Applications, Giving Free eBook to Select Applicants

Horizon Scholarship Services is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for its free college admissions and scholarship mentoring program for high school juniors.

Clarksville, TN, USA | October 13, 2023 –[Press Release Wire]– Horizon Scholarship Services is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for its free college admissions and scholarship mentoring program for high school juniors. Now through October 20, 2023, Horizon is accepting applications from juniors who will graduate in 2025 and who are eligible for its program. In addition, Horizon will give applicants who do not qualify for the program a free copy of the 12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions & Scholarships ebook to facilitate their higher-education goals.

Horizon Scholarship Services’ Jump Start program provides mentoring, coaching and other services to help students obtain free money for a four-year college degree. Horizon walks “highly motivated” students through the entire process of applying for college and scholarships, working with them from January of their junior year through December of their senior year. “By highly motivated students, I mean juniors who are willing to put in a strong, consistent effort to complete the entire program,” says Founder Tracy Barbour, MSM. “Our goal is to help students help themselves.”

Over the past 15 years, Horizon has helped students win more than $20 million in scholarships, grants and other financial aid. This includes full-ride scholarships for public universities and financial packages for top private institutions such as Vanderbilt University. Horizon is a valuable resource that is available beyond the traditional school system to help students/parents—regardless where they are located. Horizon assists juniors nationwide and has helped students in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, and Alaska.

Horizon’s Jump Start program uses a precise approach that focuses on three key areas: helping students apply for college super early, apply for scholarships from their colleges, and then apply for scholarships from other organizations. Horizon ensures that students start early, target a wide array of schools, and pursue scholarships strategically, so they can increase their chances for success. “Our primary objective is to help students win scholarship offers from as many schools as possible, so they will have a variety of options when they graduate,” Barbour says.

To qualify for the Jump Start program, juniors must meet the following requirements: complete an application, have a minimum 3.5 GPA, be willing to apply to at least six colleges/universities, have at least a one-year history of community service, and be willing to donate to Horizon’s memorial scholarship administered by Austin Peay State University. Applicants who do not qualify for Horizon’s program may receive a free copy of 12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions & Scholarships ebook that Barbour authored to share her successful college admissions and scholarship strategies with others. Students (and their parents) can use these valuable insights on their own to get accepted to top schools and win money to fund their education. “My easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide is an essential tool for students/parents who want to navigate the highly competitive process of applying for college and scholarships—with the least amount of stress while maximizing their results,” Barbour says.

12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions and Scholarships is currently available at Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Smashwords, Rakuten Kobo, Palace Marketplace, and other retailers. For more information about Barbour’s college admissions and scholarship ebook and Horizon’s Scholarship Services’ Jump Start program, visit www.scholarshipservices.info.

About Horizon Scholarship Services:

Horizon Scholarship Services is a free mentoring program that guides high school students through the intricacies of applying for college admission and scholarships. Its founder, Tracy Barbour, MSM, is a freelance marketing consultant, editor, and writer with a master’s degree in business management from Austin Peay State University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Eastern New Mexico University. In addition to volunteering her time through Horizon, she operates Barbour Creative Solutions, which serves clients nationwide. Barbour Creative Solutions and Horizon Scholarship Services are based in Clarksville, Tenn., where Barbour lives with her husband of 34 years and business partner, Ronald, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

Press & Media Contact:

Tracy Barbour, Founder

Horizon Scholarship Services

Clarksville, TN, USA

+1 931-436-0949

http://www.scholarshipservices.info

