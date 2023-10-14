Drogba, Mikel, Mane and Hakimi named as star-studded Draw Assistants for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Final Draw

WEBWIRE – Friday, October 13, 2023

A heavyweight quartet of Africas biggest current and former football superstars, Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi, will support theConfederation of African Football (CAF) as Draw Assistants for the Final Draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote dIvoire 2023.

The Final Draw will take place at the breathtaking, brand-new Parc des Expositions venue in Abidjan on Thursday 12 October, as the build-up to the 34thedition of the biggest event on African soil reaches fever pitch.

The draw will start at 19h00 local time/GMT (21h00 CAT, 22h00 Cairo) and will be live on CAF TV (YouTube).

The Final Draw will be beamed in over 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in to the event on CAFs Official YouTube channel, as well as across CAFs Global TV partners.

Ivorian icon Drogba, Cote dIvoires all-time top goal scorer with 65 goals in 105 internationals – including the countrys first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup in 2006 – is the popular hometown hero amongst the stellar Draw Assistants. Drogba scored 11 goals in 24 AFCON games for the Elephants and helped Cote dIvoire to two AFCON cup finals in 2006 and 2012.

His former Chelsea teammate Mikel, a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria and also a three-time AFCON bronze medallist with the Super Eagles, is another big name who will grace the occasion.

The irrepressible Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal won their first TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon in 2021, is a revered two-time CAF African Player of the Year who will grace the Final Draw stage in Abidjan. Mane is Senegals all-time leading scorer with 38 international goals and has scored eight goals in 18 AFCON games for the Teranga Lions.