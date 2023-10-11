Oasis Solutions Achieves Canopy Certification

Oasis Solutions is now Canopy Certified. Oasis is proud to join a growing community of companies helping to make Kentucky first in good business. This certification verifies their commitment to positive social and environmental impact through a rigorous assessment of key metrics in leadership, culture, governance, and external impact.

“Over our 30+ year history, Oasis Solutions has been committed to many of the foundational elements which the Canopy organization and the Canopy Certified Program helps conceptualize, document, implement and maintain. We found certification to be a detailed, thorough, and affirming self-examination of our commitments, in a world where compassion, thoughtfulness, and intention couldn’t be more important. And this is just the beginning! We look forward to many years of collaboration and support with Canopy, and the growing roster of member companies who’ve also committed to the principles of Good Business for the good of Kentucky.” – Patrick Johnson, Partner, COO

The Canopy Certification provides a path for Kentucky businesses to incorporate, measure, and grow their good. As a certified company, Oasis Solutions will produce an annual impact report to increase transparency and build trust with our customers and employees. And they won’t stop there! Oasis Solutions has committed to continuous improvement each year through a series of electives designed to assess their company’s unique areas of impact.

About Oasis Solutions

Oasis Solutions is a value-added reseller and implementor of Sage 100, Sage Intacct & NetSuite ERP technologies. We assist small to mid-market clients that are too big for QuickBooks and too small for SAP. Since 1991, Oasis has been a trusted partner helping clients leverage technology to generate productivity, efficiency, and broad operational, financial, and strategic visibility into their businesses. For more information, visit oasis.solutions.

About Canopy

Canopy Certified Inc. is a nonprofit working to support and recognize for-profit businesses with a stated social or environmental mission. Based in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood, the organization launched the Canopy Certification in the summer of 2022.