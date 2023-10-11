Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.” by J. L. Dawson

About Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.”

In this, J. L. Dawson’s first book, she presents and introduces her rabbits, their mealtimes, play times and how they like to sleep.

A child-friendly illustrated guide to keeping and caring for rabbits at home.

Mrs. Rabbit said, “Come inside and meet my children.” is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 35 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800946364

Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CK5SLRWP

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RABBITS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002